Katchouk was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Katchouk was a healthy scratch for the Hawk's last four games, so his pending demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. In 17 games this season, the British Columbia native has garnered two goals on 23 shots, two assists and 14 hits while averaging 12:08 of ice time per game.