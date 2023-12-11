Katchouk was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Katchouk was a healthy scratch for the Hawk's last four games, so his pending demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. In 17 games this season, the British Columbia native has garnered two goals on 23 shots, two assists and 14 hits while averaging 12:08 of ice time per game.
