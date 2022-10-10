Katchouk (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Katchouk suffered a sprained left ankle earlier this month during preseason action. He was given a timetable of four-to-six weeks to recover by the Blackhawks. Katchouk had one goal, 22 shots on net and 40 hits in 21 games for Chicago last season after being acquired from Tampa Bay.
