Katchouk (ankle) was taken off injured reserve Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Katchouk suffered a sprained left ankle Oct. 1 in a preseason contest against Detroit. He had three goals and seven points in 59 games split between Chicago and Tampa Bay in 2021-22. The 24-year-old should line up as a bottom-six forward this season.
