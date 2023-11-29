Katchouk scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 home win against the Kraken.
Katchouk was helped out by Ryan Donato and Seth Jones on the first goal of the game just 8:54 into the first period. He finished with a plus-1 rating, one shot, two PIM and a hit in his 11:51 of ice time across 15 shifts. The 25-year-old has earned back-to-back games with goals for the first time in his NHL career. Despite the hot streak, he remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools at this juncture.
