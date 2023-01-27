Katchouk scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Katchouk had been scratched for the last nine games, and he'd gone without a point in the six contests before that. He rejoined the lineup with Jonathan Toews (illness) unavailable, and it appears Katchouk wants to stick around for more than just an appearance here and there. His second-period tally was the game-winner, and he also set up Connor Murphy's empty-netter. This gave Katchouk five points, 17 shots on net, 44 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 23 outings this season.