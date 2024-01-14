Katchouk netted a goal in a 3-1 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Katchouk found the back of the net midway through the second period to put the Blackhawks up 1-0. It was his fourth marker and seventh point in 24 outings this season. The Blackhawks' forward corps has been devastated by injuries, but Katchouk is still serving primarily on the fourth line and isn't getting regular minutes on the power play, so his offensive upside is minimal.