Katchouk (ankle) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Katchouk suffered a sprained left ankle on Oct. 1 in a preseason game against Detroit, and the original prognosis was 4-6 weeks. Upon his return, Katchouk will slot in as a bottom-six forward.
