Katchouk was injured in Saturday's preseason game versus the Red Wings, and he will be evaluated Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's unclear what kind of injury Katchouk is dealing with, though more information could surface once his evaluation is complete. The 24-year-old winger figures to compete for a bottom-six role with the Blackhawks throughout the year. He likely won't play Sunday versus the Wild.