Katchouk netted a goal and recorded two assists in Chicago's 6-3 victory over Boston on Tuesday.

Katchouk scored in the third period to put the Blackhawks up 4-3. He has four goals and 10 points in 43 outings in 2022-23. Katchouk has seen his responsibilities grow recently, from an average of 9:49 of ice time over his first 33 contests this season, to 12:40 over nine games from Feb. 25-March 11. He also logged 13:47 against Boston. The 24-year-old's offensive contributions have still been few and far between, but his increased role is worth keeping an eye on.