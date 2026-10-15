Byram (upper body) has been deemed day-to-day, indicating that he will miss Thursday's home clash against the Jets, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

It's unclear whether Byram picked up his upper-body injury in Tuesday's contest against the Penguins or in Wednesday's practice, but it will cost the blueliner his second game of the season Thursday. The 25-year-old Byram was just beginning to find his groove, as he picked up his first point of the season on Tuesday to go along with five shots on net, two hits and nine blocked shots across six games. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Stars.