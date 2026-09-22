Byram scored three goals, including the OT winner, placed five shots on net and recorded two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime preseason win against the Wild.

In his first official appearance since signing a six-year, $75 million contract with Chicago, Byram found favor with his new fanbase by scoring a hat trick. He found the back of the net in the second and third periods before placing the puck five hole past Minnesota's Calvin Pickard in overtime to secure the exhibition win. The 25-year-old blueliner is coming off a career year in 2025-26, where he posted 11 goals, 42 points, 109 shots on net, 50 hits and 93 blocked shots across 82 regular-season games. If Monday's showing was any indication of what's to come for the rising star, Byram may have found his new home in Chicago, where he'll likely lead the team's blueline at even strength and on the power play.