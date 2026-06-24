Blackhawks' Bowen Byram: Headlines trade to Chicago

Byram and Jordan Greenway were traded to the Blackhawks from the Sabres on Tuesday in exchange for Louis Crevier and the fourth and 45th overall picks in 2026, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.

Byram is the biggest piece of the trade for now, though the Sabres' asset management is a big part of the deal. The 25-year-old Byram will likely be in discussions with Chicago's brass on an extension as he enters a contract year. With the Sabres in 2025-26, Byram had 11 goals and 42 points, both career highs, over 82 regular-season games. He added 109 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 50 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-15 rating. Byram is one of the most experienced blueliners on the Blackhawks' roster and should be in contention for top-four minutes and power-play time.