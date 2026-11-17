Byram (upper body) will not play in the Blackhawks' next two games, per CHGO Blackhawks.

Per head coach Jeff Blashill, Byram wont play in either Tuesday's home clash against the Maple Leafs or Thursday's home contest against the Blue Jackets. The 25-year-old defenseman was able to shed his non-contact jersey for the first time Tuesday, which indicates that he might have a chance to play at the start of Chicago's upcoming road trip out west. Once he's activated from injured reserve, he's expected to resume skating on the team's top pairing and first power-play unit, which will make him a worthwhile add in deep fantasy leagues.