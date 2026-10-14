Byram recorded a power-play assist, compiled a plus-1 rating, served four PIM and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Byram picked up his first regular-season point with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, as he slid the secondary helper on Roman Kantserov's power-play goal. The 25-year-old Byram has had a slow start to the season offensively after scoring a hat trick in the preseason, but he's battled defensively across the regular season with two hits and nine blocked shots across six appearances. He projects to be the team's power-play quarterback moving forward, and with Connor Bedard back in the lineup to lead the charge offensively, Byram's 2026-27 campaign could take off. He's a medium-risk, high reward option on the blue line in fantasy, making him an excellent player to stash in standard formats.