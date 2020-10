Morrison was traded to the Blackhawks via the Kings on Sunday in exchange for Olli Maatta.

Morrison was a fourth-round pick by the Kings in the 2015 draft out of Lethbridge in the WHL. The 23-year-old supplied 20 points for AHL Ontario in 2018-19, and 19 points across 17 games in the ECHL for Fort Wayne this past campaign. Morrison could suit up for AHL Rockford next season, however, the trade was essentially a salary-dump trade to take Maatta's $4 million contract off the books for Chicago.