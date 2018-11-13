Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Dealing with leg injury
Davidson won't practice Tuesday due to a leg injury.
Davidson's absence from practice leaves his status for Wednesday's game against the Blues up in the air. If he's unable to go, Brandon Manning or Gustav Forsling will likely take his spot in the lineup against St. Louis
