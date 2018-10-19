Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Expected to make Blackhawks debut
Davidson is expected to make his Blackhawks debut Saturday against Columbus, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Davidson inked a one-year contract with Chicago after impressing during training camp while on a professional tryout offer, but he's been relegated to the press box for the first six games of the campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Jan Rutta on the Blackhawks' bottom pairing against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Nets one-year deal with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Inks PTO with Blackhawks•
-
Brandon Davidson: Rejects tryout offer from Oilers•
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Two points in 15 games•
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Available for Saturday's game•
-
Islanders' Brandon Davidson: Remains sidelined•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...