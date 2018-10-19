Davidson is expected to make his Blackhawks debut Saturday against Columbus, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Davidson inked a one-year contract with Chicago after impressing during training camp while on a professional tryout offer, but he's been relegated to the press box for the first six games of the campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Jan Rutta on the Blackhawks' bottom pairing against the Blue Jackets.