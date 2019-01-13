Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Heads to AHL
The Blackhawks assigned Davidson to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Davidson cleared waivers earlier this month, so the Blackhawks are free to move him down a rank without risk of losing the 27-year-old blueliner. With Friday's trade acquisition of Slater Koekkoek from the Lightning, the Blackhawks already have seven healthy defensmen and are looking to activate Gustav Forsling (upper body) from injured reserve in the near future, so Davidson will benefit from more-consistent minutes in the minors.
More News
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Waived by Chicago•
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Out 6-to-8 weeks after surgery•
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Placed on IR•
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Unavailable against St. Louis•
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Dealing with leg injury•
Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Expected to make Blackhawks debut•
