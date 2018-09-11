Davidson will attend Chicago's training camp on a professional tryout offer, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks are pretty deep at defense, so Davidson will likely have a hard time securing a spot on the Opening Night roster. Either way, the 2010 sixth-round pick only totaled four goals and seven points in 51 contests last campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.

