Davidson signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday that will net him $650,000.

Davidson initially signed a professional tryout offer with Chicago in hopes of this outcome, and now the 27-year-old blueliner will provide some depth at a position of weakness last season. From a fantasy perspective, Davidson doesn't possess a ton of upside having collected just seven points over 51 games between three different NHL teams last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories