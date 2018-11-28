Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Out 6-to-8 weeks after surgery
Davidson underwent leg surgery Tuesday and will be out 6-to-8 weeks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Dr. Michael Terry deemed Davidson's surgery a success, and the timeline will have him returning Jan. 9 at the earliest. It shouldn't affect the fantasy realm as he notched just seven points in 51 games last year.
