The Blackhawks placed Davidson (leg) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 13 on Friday.

Chicago has yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for Davidson's return, but he'll miss the team's next two games at a minimum now that he's been moved to IR. The 27-year-old blueliner's absence will test the Blackhawks' depth at defense, but it shouldn't affect many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside and unpredictable role keep him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of formats.