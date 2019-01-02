Blackhawks' Brandon Davidson: Waived by Chicago
The Blackhawks placed Davidson (leg) on waivers Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The Blackhawks have a surprising amount of depth at defense, so now that he's healthy, there's no need for them to keep Davidson around as a fringe bottom-pairing player. If he goes unclaimed, the 27-year-old will be assigned to AHL Rockford.
