Hagel has been added to the Blackhawks' active roster, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Hagel was temporarily assigned to the taxi squad Thursday for cap purposes. The 22-year-old winger is expected to skate on Chicago's fourth line Friday against Detroit.
