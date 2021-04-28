Hagel scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Hagel got the Blackhawks on the board in the first period. The 22-year-old reached the 20-point mark with his tally -- he has eight goals and 12 assists through 45 contests. A sixth-round pick of the Sabres in 2016, Hagel has settled into a middle-six role this year.