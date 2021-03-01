Hagel managed an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Hagel had the lone helper on Dominik Kubalik's third-period tally. With a goal and two assists in his last four games, Hagel has stepped up his production a bit. The 22-year-old winger has six points, 30 shots on net and 21 hits through 20 contests. Since he has yet to excel at any one aspect of the game, he's probably best left off of most fantasy rosters.