Hagel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Hagel tied the game at 2-2 in the third period with his tally, although Warren Foegele answered a minute later to restore the Hurricanes' lead. The 22-year-old Hagel has done alright in his first full NHL season with five tallies and 14 points through 35 contests. The sixth-round pick from 2016 has added 58 shots on net and 38 hits in a middle-six role.
