Hagel scored the game-winning goal and provided a pair of assists Wednesday in a 5-4 overtime victory over Nashville. He also had three hits.

Hagel capped off Chicago's third-period rally from 4-1 down when he roofed a shot over Nashville netminder Juuse Saros three minutes into overtime. Hagel had also assisted on goals by Pius Suter and Wyatt Kalynuk during regulation time. It all added up to a career-high three points for the 22-year-old rookie, who has seven goals and 12 assists in 43 games on the year.