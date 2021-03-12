Hagel recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Hagel set up Dominik Kubalik for the opening tally at 5:26 of the first period. The 22-year-old Hagel snapped a three-game point drought with the helper, although he's gone eight straight without a goal. The Canadian forward has eight points, 37 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating in 25 outings.