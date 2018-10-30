Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Inks entry-level deal

Hagel signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Hagel has posted impressive numbers in the WHL over the past three seasons, racking up 61 goals and 158 points in 136 appearances with the Red Deer Rebels. The 2016 sixth-round pick will stay in the WHL for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, but he should start the 2019-20 season with AHL Rockford.