Hagel will be loaned to HC Thurgau of the Swiss league, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hagel played in just one NHL game this season, but he produced 19 goals and 31 points in 59 contests with AHL Rockford. With Thurgau, Hagel will be able to earn some playing time before returning to North America for training camp. The 22-year-old forward will likely spend most of 2020-21 in the minors given the Blackhawks' solid center depth.