Hagel notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Hagel set up Vinnie Hinostroza for a tally at 10:09 of the second period. Through his last seven appearances, Hagel has three goals and four assists. The rookie winger has amassed 21 points, 77 shots on net and 51 hits through 46 contests overall as a solid middle-six option for the Blackhawks.