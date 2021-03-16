Hagel scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to Florida.

Hagel scored for the second consecutive game against the Panthers, tapping home a loose puck on the doorstep to give Chicago a 3-1 lead at 13:02 of the second period. The 22-year-old has reached the scoresheet in three straight contests, and he now has three goals and seven assists in 27 games on the year.