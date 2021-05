Hagel registered a goal and an assist with two shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Dallas.

Hagel gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, getting a step behind the Dallas and defense and banking a shot off the goal post and past netminder Anton Khudobin. It was the ninth goal of the year for the rookie Hagel, who will go into Monday's season finale with 23 points in 51 games.