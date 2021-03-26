Hagel scored an empty-net goal on his only shot and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over Florida. He also had a pair of hits.

Hagel sealed the victory with a long-distance empty netter with 1:24 left in the third period. He also drew an assist on Patrick Kane's power-play tally early in the middle frame, giving the 22-year-old Hagel his first multi-point performance as an NHLer. Hagel has found the scoresheet in five of his last seven outings, including all three of his goals for the year.