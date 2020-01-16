Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Promoted from AHL affiliate
The Blackhawks recalled Hagel from AHL Rockford on Thursday.
Chicago placed Dylan Strome (ankle) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Hagel will round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old forward has picked up 13 goals and 21 points in 38 games with Rockford this season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.