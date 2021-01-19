Hagel has been elevated from the taxi squad to the active roster, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Hagel is expected to jump into the lineup immediately, skating on the Blackhawks' fourth line during Tuesday's matchup with Florida. The 22-year-old winger went scoreless in one appearance with Chicago last campaign.
