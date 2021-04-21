Hagel (undisclosed) is officially in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Nashville, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Hagel missed Monday's game against the Predators while waiting for his COVID-19 results, as this news is evidence the results came back negative. The 22-year-old will return to his usual top-six role on the wing, as Hagel has racked up six goals and 16 points through 42 games this season.