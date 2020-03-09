Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Recalled on emergency basis
Hagel was promoted from AHL Rockford on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Hagel returns to Chicago after being sent down to the AHL at the end of February. In the minors, he's racked up 31 points in 59 games but has yet to dress for an NHL game in his career.
