Hagel was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Saturday.
Hagel just entered the league's virus protocols Friday, so it seems likely a false positive test was responsible. The 22-year-old winger, who's picked up 14 points in 35 games this campaign, will be eligible to play Saturday versus Nashville.
