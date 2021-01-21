The Blackhawks reassigned Hagel to their taxi squad Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Hagel made his season debut Tuesday against the Panthers, registering one hit and two blocked shots in 10:05 of ice time. He'll continue to shuffle between the taxi squad and the active roster throughout the campaign, and he won't produce much offense when he's in the lineup, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to have Hagel on their radar.