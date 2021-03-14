Hagel scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
Hagel broke a scoreless tie 28 seconds into the second period, finishing off a give-and-go with Dominik Kubalik on a 2-on-1 rush. It was just Hagel's second goal of the year and his first since Feb. 23. The 22-year-old rookie has nine points in 26 games this season.
