Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Set for NHL debut
Hagel will make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Sharks, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Hagel has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching 19 goals and 31 points in 59 games with Rockford. The 2016 sixth-round pick is expected to skate with Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach on the Blackhawks' third line Wednesday.
