Hagel recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Hagel helped out on a Kirby Dach power-play goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Hagel has two goals and four helpers in his last five outings. For the season, he's posted 22 points, 79 shots, 51 hits and a minus-5 rating in 47 games. He's evolved into a solid middle-six option for the Blackhawks in his first full NHL campaign.