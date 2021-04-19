Hagel will not play in Monday's game against Nashville while waiting for his COVID-19 results, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
It appears that Hagels' absence is mostly precautionary but he could be placed on the COVID-19 protocols list for the second time this month. The 22-year-old has 16 points in 42 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Removed from protocols list•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Enters COVID-19 protocols•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Deposits goal Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Notches first two-point game•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Lights lamp again•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Ripples twine in Florida•