Blackhawks' Brandon Manning: Procures two-year deal with Chicago

Manning signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Flyers let Manning walk as an unrestricted free agent after he spent six seasons exclusively with the Eastern Conference club. In that span, the defenseman compiled 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) over 207 contests. The Blackhawks had a lot of trouble keeping pucks out of the net last season, as they ranked 24th in goals allowed (3.07 per game), but Manning should help patch things up a bit.