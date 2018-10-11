Blackhawks' Brandon Manning: Scores in overtime loss

Manning potted a goal in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The former Flyer has been skating in a bottom-pairing role with his new club, and is averaging just 15:27 of ice time per game. Manning may be the odd-man-out once Gustav Forsling (wrist) returns in mid-November, so there's no reason for him to be owned in fantasy leagues at this point.