Blackhawks' Brandon Manning: Scores in overtime loss
Manning potted a goal in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
The former Flyer has been skating in a bottom-pairing role with his new club, and is averaging just 15:27 of ice time per game. Manning may be the odd-man-out once Gustav Forsling (wrist) returns in mid-November, so there's no reason for him to be owned in fantasy leagues at this point.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Manning: Procures two-year deal with Chicago•
-
Flyers' Brandon Manning: Should wear new sweater in 2018-19•
-
Flyers' Brandon Manning: Records seventh goal Sunday•
-
Flyers' Brandon Manning: Delivers big offensive outburst in win•
-
Flyers' Brandon Manning: Breaks goalless streak•
-
Flyers' Brandon Manning: Point drought reaches eight games•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...