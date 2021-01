Pirri was assigned to Chicago's taxi squad after clearing waivers Friday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Pirri logged 11:29 of ice time in the Blackhawks' season opener Jan. 13 against the Lightning, but he was a healthy scratch for the team's next three contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He'll likely continue to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad throughout the campaign.