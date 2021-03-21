Pirri was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Sunday.
Pirri has played just two games with the minor-league club this year, posting two goals and an assist. The 29-year-old will practice and travel with the big club for now, but there's no indication that he'll draw into the lineup at this time.
