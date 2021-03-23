Pirri was sent to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Pirri went scoreless while logging 11:29 of ice time in his lone appearance with the Blackhawks this year Jan. 13 against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Back with taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Back on taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Dropped to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Pirri: Placed on waivers•